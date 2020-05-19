Romania Insider
Edenred’s Bucharest digital innovation centre plans to hire 50 experts
19 May 2020
The Edenred Digital Center in Bucharest, an international hub for innovation and strategic IT projects within the Edenred group, plans to recruit 50 more IT specialists.

Available positions are in departments such as Mobile Development, API Development, Data Science & Business Intelligence, Infrastructure and Operations, E-payment Solutions Development, Network Security, and Cloud.

The Edenred Digital Center opened in May 2019, in Bucharest, and currently has 72 employees.

The center is currently developing online transaction solutions for Edenred subsidiaries around the world.

The Edenred Group is a market leader in extra-employee benefits and a major provider of fleet and mobility solutions, as well as complementary solutions, which include corporate payments, incentives and rewards, and public social programs.

(Photo: Edenred Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

