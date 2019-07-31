Edenred takes over independent Romanian benefits platform Benefit Online

French meal card and vouchers provider Edenred took over Benefit Online, one of the largest flexible in-kind benefits platforms in Romania by which companies deliver non-wage benefits to their employees.

Local entrepreneurs Adrian Sârbu and Stelian Bogza founded the company six years ago. Benefit Online today has about 100,000 active users (employees), from over 250 client-companies in various industries, such as IT & software, manufacturing, financial services, call-center & shared services.

Following the transaction, the Benefit Online brand will continue to develop with the same management and operational team, backed by the innovation, technology, and commercial support of Edenred Group.

In a similar deal, in 2017, Edenred's competitor Sodexo took over local benefits company Benefit Seven.

Edenred is a leading intermediary in the non-wage benefits industry in Romania, where over 35,000 companies provide meal tickets issued by the company. Recipients of Edenred meal cards in Romania conducted in 2018 over 31.64 million transactions at partner merchants, and over 80% of them were contactless.

Edenred Group is the world leader in intermediation solutions for companies, employees, and traders, with a turnover of over EUR 26 billion generated in 2017, of which 78% through digital solutions.

