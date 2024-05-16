Romanian president, PM shocked by attack on Slovakia’s prime minister

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reacted to the attack on Slovakia's PM Robert Fico, who was shot several times on Wednesday, May 15. The Romanian officials condemned the incident and said they were shocked by the news.

"Appalled to learn about the shooting of the Slovak prime minister Robert Fico. I wish him a full and speedy recovery. I strongly condemn such extremist acts, which threaten our core European values," president Klaus Iohannis said in a post on X.

In his turn, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated: "Profoundly shocked by the news coming from Slovakia. I convey my most sincere thoughts to the Slovak prime minister Robert Fico. Such extreme acts have no justification and the perpetrators must be held accountable."

Slovakia's prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot several times and severely wounded on Wednesday. He was rushed to the hospital and spent several hours in surgery. Deputy prime minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC that the PM's surgery had gone "well" and "I guess that at the end he will survive."

The attack took place in the town of Handlova, and a suspect was detained at the scene.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)