EC sends mission in Bucharest under Cooperation and Verification Mechanism
11 February 2020
A delegation of the European Commission (EC) is in Bucharest for three days to evaluate how the Romanian authorities have fulfilled the recommendations in the latest Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) report published in October 2019, Hotnews.ro reported.

According to the Government, the delegation of experts is in Bucharest from Monday to Wednesday and will meet with the representatives of the institutions responsible in the fields covered by the MCV.

European Commission experts are due to meet with the Parliament’s legal committees on Tuesday, according to an internal note sent by the president of the legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Nicuşor Halici, to the Permanent Bureau.

The European Commission, in its latest report under the MCV published in October 2019, recommended maintaining the verification mechanism for Romania due to "steps back" in the fight against corruption and the independence of justice during 2019.

The EC concluded at that time that "the situation in the first months of 2019 was a source of great concern".

Things started to change after the former Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea was sent to jail for corruption, at the end of May 2019, and his party lost power in October.

40