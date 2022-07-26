EC clears EUR 31.5 bln Cohesion Policy budget for Romania

The agreement between the European Commission and Romania on funding through European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund+ (ESF+), the Cohesion Fund, the Just Transition Fund (JTF) and the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF), was sealed on July 25.

The Partnership Agreement with Romania is the 18th to be adopted.

"A good planning and implementation of the Programmes that are being finalised will help the development of innovation and digitalisation, the deployment of quality health and social services, as well as education and training opportunities, safe and clean transport and overall, a more competitive economy," said Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

Romania will receive a total of EUR 31.5 bln from Cohesion Policy in 2021-2027 in the framework of its Partnership Agreement with the Commission to promote the economic, social and territorial cohesion of its regions and its green and digital transition.

The EU funds will also support the development of a competitive, innovative and export-oriented Romanian economy.

Romania will contribute another EUR 13.6 bln co-financing for the projects covered by EC's Cohesion Policy.

EUR 4.33 bln from the European Regional and Development Fund (ERDF) will support Romania's innovative and smart economic transformation.

EUR 6.75 bln from the ERDF and Cohesion Fund will be invested in the green transition, in particular in green energy, reduction of carbon emissions, environmental infrastructure, biodiversity conservation, green spaces, risk management and sustainable urban mobility measures.

EUR 2.3 bln will be invested to ensure access to health for citizens and improve the quality, effectiveness and resilience of the health sector. The funds will also target vulnerable groups, thus reducing inequalities.

EUR 7.2 bln from the Cohesion Fund and the ERDF will further develop multi-modal and more sustainable modes of transport. A particular focus will be given to trains and railways and to the expansion of sustainable public transport in cities.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com