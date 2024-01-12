Business

Romania gets EC's permit for EUR 126 mln grant scheme for port logistics projects

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission approved a EUR 126 million grant scheme notified by Romania and dedicated to investments in port logistics projects aimed at increasing the country's port transport capacity along the "solidarity route" of the merchandise exported or imported by Ukraine.

Romania has notified the Commission of its plans to support businesses operating in certain local ports to invest in additional handling or storage facilities to process goods diverted from their normal trade routes due to Russia's war against Ukraine and the impossibility of using Ukraine's direct sea export routes.

The scheme will run until December 31, 2024.

Grants of up to EUR 10 million, but not more than 65% of the eligible value of the project, will be extended to logistics companies operating in the Romanian maritime and inland ports located on: the eastern border of the EU (Constanța, Galaţi, Giurgiu); the Danube-Black Sea canal (Poarta Albă, Midia and Năvodari); and the Sulina canal or the "satellite" ports of Constanta (Midia and Mangalia).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania gets EC's permit for EUR 126 mln grant scheme for port logistics projects

12 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission approved a EUR 126 million grant scheme notified by Romania and dedicated to investments in port logistics projects aimed at increasing the country's port transport capacity along the "solidarity route" of the merchandise exported or imported by Ukraine.

Romania has notified the Commission of its plans to support businesses operating in certain local ports to invest in additional handling or storage facilities to process goods diverted from their normal trade routes due to Russia's war against Ukraine and the impossibility of using Ukraine's direct sea export routes.

The scheme will run until December 31, 2024.

Grants of up to EUR 10 million, but not more than 65% of the eligible value of the project, will be extended to logistics companies operating in the Romanian maritime and inland ports located on: the eastern border of the EU (Constanța, Galaţi, Giurgiu); the Danube-Black Sea canal (Poarta Albă, Midia and Năvodari); and the Sulina canal or the "satellite" ports of Constanta (Midia and Mangalia).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System