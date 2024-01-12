Romania gets EC's permit for EUR 126 mln grant scheme for port logistics projects

The European Commission approved a EUR 126 million grant scheme notified by Romania and dedicated to investments in port logistics projects aimed at increasing the country's port transport capacity along the "solidarity route" of the merchandise exported or imported by Ukraine.

Romania has notified the Commission of its plans to support businesses operating in certain local ports to invest in additional handling or storage facilities to process goods diverted from their normal trade routes due to Russia's war against Ukraine and the impossibility of using Ukraine's direct sea export routes.

The scheme will run until December 31, 2024.

Grants of up to EUR 10 million, but not more than 65% of the eligible value of the project, will be extended to logistics companies operating in the Romanian maritime and inland ports located on: the eastern border of the EU (Constanța, Galaţi, Giurgiu); the Danube-Black Sea canal (Poarta Albă, Midia and Năvodari); and the Sulina canal or the "satellite" ports of Constanta (Midia and Mangalia).

