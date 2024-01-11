Romania's Constanta port posts new traffic record in second year of war in Ukraine

The volume of total traffic in the Romanian port of Constanta surged by 22.5% y/y to a new record of 92.5 million tonnes in 2023, after the already steep 12% y/y advance in 2022, according to officials of the National Company Administration of Constanța Maritime Ports. The war in Ukraine visibly boosted its activity, which is now limited by physical (infrastructure) restrictions.

Investments worth EUR 28 million from the EU budget were carried out in 2023 to increase physical limitations. This year, important projects financed with European funds through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program, summing up to EUR 43 million, will be completed.

Other projects aimed at increasing the port's capacity and the land access to the port are in an advanced stage of preparation. The Maritime Schengen regime expected by Romania in March creates new opportunities for smoother traffic in the port.

"In recent years, the volumes of goods that transited the port of Constanta have broken record after record, the trend being supported by investments in infrastructure," the port's authorities commented.

Maritime traffic in Constanta port increased by 18% y/y to 71 million tonnes, while river traffic increased by 40% y/y to 22 million tonnes, G4media.ro reported.

The volume of freight en route from or to Ukraine more than doubled in 2023 to 25 million tonnes (27% of total) from only 11.9 million tonnes (16% of total) in 2022.

Cereals remained at the top of traffic increases, with over 50%, exceeding 36 million tonnes in 2023. Out of this, the Ukrainian grains that transited the port of Constanţa represented more than 14 million tonnes. Significant traffic increases were also recorded in oilseeds, iron ores, iron and steel waste, petroleum products, miscellaneous items, and fertilisers.

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)