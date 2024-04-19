Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Palm Sunday and Easter fairs

The Easter Fair in Bucharest might have been canceled, but the public can still visit two Palm Sunday fairs hosted by the museums dedicated to village culture, while many cities in the country host Easter fairs with ample programs.

Palm Sunday Fair @ Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest

April 26 – April 28

The Palm Sunday fair Vin Floriile cu soare si soarele cu Florii held at Bucharest’s Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum allows the public to select a variety of presents for the upcoming occasion, try foods traditionally prepared at this time of the year, and attend a series of traditional folk music concerts. One workshop, held at the Dragomireşti Church, is dedicated to egg-painting. It will be delivered by Suceava artisans Elena Hojda, Valeria Fercal, and Cristina Niga. On the Orthodox Palm Sunday, April 28, a sermon is held at Turea Church in the museum’s New Village. The program of the fair is available here.

Palm Sunday Fair @ Village Museum in Bucharest

April 26 – April 28

A variety of hand-made items – painted eggs, icons, wood-made items, ceramics, fabrics, toys, jewelry, and more - will be on display at the event, where the public can also find traditional food usually prepared for Easter, such as cozonaci and home-made cakes but also gingerbread, honey, medicinal plants, the plum brandy pălincă, and jams. The event supports schools, foundations and non-profits working to benefit children with disabilities and the underprivileged. More here.

Craiova Easter Fair

April 19 – May 12

One-of-a-kind stalls, traditional products, hand-made presents, and various workshops and performances are part of the program of the fair held in Craiova’s Nicolae Romanescu Park. The theme of this year’s edition is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and the public can visit here the princess’s forest house, the witch’s palace, and other elements reminiscent of the classic story. A chess competition and an Easter Egg Hunt are also scheduled. The program of the event is available here.

Timișoara Easter Fair

Until May 6

The event, which opened at the end of March, takes place in the city’s Libertății, Sf. Gheorghe and Traian squares, each with its own role in building up the festive atmosphere. Various concerts and workshops are part of the program of the event, where local artisans exhibit their creations and the public can also sample local and international dishes. More on the event here.

Sibiu Easter Fair

April 26 – May 7

The city’s Grand Square hosts the event, which this year focuses on solidarity, with two stalls offered to the Sibiu Child Protection and Social Assistance Department and to refugees from Ukraine. The public is invited to sample a wide range of hand-made items – decorative objects, ceramics, paintings, dolls, and more. Children can enjoy a merry-go-round, a tourist train, an inflatable castle, and a karting track. The food section of the fair invites visitors to try traditional Easter foods but also artisan ice cream. Updates on the event here.

Oradea Easter Fair

April 26 – May 6

After marking the Catholic Easter with an edition at the end of March, the city will host one for the Orthodox Easter at the end of this month, again in the Fortress of Oradea. The event brings various events and workshops for children - egg painting, weaving, face painting, pottery workshops, and theater moments – and showcases local products and traditional foods. More here.

Brașov Easter Fair

April 27 – May 12

The Council Square plays home to the event, where the public can find various hand-made items, a variety of traditional foods typical of the Easter season, and more.

Suceava Easter Fair

April 25 – May 2

This fair, held in Suceava’s 22 Decembrie Square, gathers artisans able to showcase the traditional craft of egg painting but also those specializing in other crafts, including textiles, wood crafting, pottery, weaving, and more. The event aims to promote the rich traditions of Bucovina.

(Photo: Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)

