Bucharest’s central Easter Fair canceled this year

Creart - the Center for Creation, Art, and Tradition of Bucharest said that the capital city’s central Easter Fair has been canceled this year due to “recent budget adjustments.” The 12th edition was set to take place in Regele Mihai I Park from April 27 to May 6.

The event, named Traditii si Flori de Sarbatori, had become a tradition in Bucharest, attracting more than 100,000 locals and tourists every year. It featured authentic art and crafts from all ethnographic areas of the country, with more than 80 local creators and producers participating in the fair in each edition.

“We regret that we find ourselves in the real impossibility of continuing our mission, the promotion and support of traditions and intangible national heritage, and we assure you that we are concentrating our efforts to maintain the cultural benefits of the public,” Creart said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CREART)