Medium-intensity earthquake shakes Romania on Thursday morning

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 degrees on the Richter scale was felt in Romania’s southeastern region on Thursday morning, November 3, at 6:50, the National Institute for Earth’s Physics announced.

The earthquake took place in the Vrancea seismic area, some 118 km north of Bucharest, at a depth of 147 km. It was felt in Buzau, which is close to the epicenter as well as Bucharest.

This is the most significant earthquake felt in Romania since October 28, 2018, when an earthquake of 5.5 was reported. Two more earthquakes (of over 5 degrees on the Richter scale) occurred in September and December 2016, following similar events in October 2013 and November 2014, according to data from EMSC.

In the last 20 years, Romania hasn't experienced any earthquake with a magnitude of over 6.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)