Dutch group will open two of the biggest co-working spaces in Bucharest

Dutch creative workspace provider Spaces will enter the Romanian market by opening two large co-working spaces in Bucharest.

The company has leased 3,000 sqm on three floors in the Unirii View office tower (pictured), developed by Belgian investor Yves Weerts, and 3,100 sqm on two floors in the Campus 6 office building developed by Swedish group Skanska next to the Polytechnic University.

Spaces provides a community for business nomads, freelancers, energetic entrepreneurs, international workers, project teams, corporate intrapreneurs, start-ups and well-established national and global companies that believe in the power of a community approach to idea generation and business growth.

Its locations feature collaborative areas, team rooms, co-working spaces, fully-equipped meeting rooms, furnished private offices and a café. Spaces has 155 locations in 33 countries.

It is part of International Workspace Group, a multinational corporation that provides a global workplace, which also holds brands such as Regus, Basepoint, No.18, Signature and Open Office.

