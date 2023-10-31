Dutch F-16 fighter jets donated to Ukraine set to arrive at training center in Romania

The first American-made F-16 fighter jets that the Netherlands is donating to Ukraine will arrive at the training center in Romania within two weeks, according to Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

"The existential need to resist Russian aggression remains our priority, both for Ukraine and for the security of Europe as a whole. I reiterated this to president Zelensky today during a video conference. The Netherlands supports Ukraine on multiple fronts. (...) I was able to inform president Zelensky that the F-16 aircraft promised by the Netherlands to enhance Ukraine's air defense will arrive at the training center in Romania in just over two weeks. This means that training courses for Ukrainian pilots who will fly them will start shortly," Mark Rutte wrote on X, cited by News.ro.

"I expect the Patriot missiles to be delivered shortly to assist Ukraine in the upcoming winter. The same speed applies to the F-16 aircraft," Rutte said during a video conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, which was posted on X.

The PM also said that the events in Israel cannot distract from the fact that Ukraine is still fighting against a Russian invasion.

The Royal Dutch Air Force will deploy F-16 aircraft to the "Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță" Air Base in Romania to help with the training of Ukrainian pilots. Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have also announced that they will provide F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

Romanian defense minister Angel Tîlvăr signed a Letter of Intent between the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, and aircraft maker Lockheed Martin regarding the F-16 Training Center in Romania at the end of August.

"Through this center, Romania commits to providing a high-quality training environment, with access to state-of-the-art technical resources and know-how not only for Romanian pilots but also for those from allied and partner states, including Ukraine," Tîlvăr said.

The Netherlands will also provide Ukraine with patrol vessels to secure a corridor in the Black Sea for exporting grain.

“A fourth Dutch medico-legal mission is currently in Ukraine under the auspices of the International Criminal Court to gather evidence of war crimes," Mark Rutte further announced.

