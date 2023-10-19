Defense

British military experts to train Ukrainians in Romania next year

19 October 2023

Military experts from the United Kingdom will come next year to train Ukrainians in Romanian bases, according to British ambassador to Bucharest Andrew Noble

The statement was made during a press conference held at the end of the ambassador’s tenure.

“I believe, to some extent, this is a high proof of diplomatic cooperation," the diplomat stated, cited by Agerpres.

He recalled that the Romanian government has already approved the legal framework for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft in Romania. 

"This is a different type of specialization for the Ukrainian armed forces, which has largely taken place in the United Kingdom. However, during a trilateral discussion involving Romania, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, it was clear that it would be easier for Ukrainians to have this training closer to their country. The favor extended by Romania to Ukraine, in order to protect our common values and democracy, was to provide a place for these trainings. I don't want to provide specific details, but I hope we will commence in the first half of next year," Andrew Noble added. 

The outgoing ambassador also mentioned that Romania has "a very efficient diplomatic system” and noted that “it has been a great pleasure to work with the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and people in the government on some of the most challenging and sensitive current diplomatic issues."

(Photo source: British Embassy Bucharest on Facebook)

Normal
1

