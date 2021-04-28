Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Social

COVID-19: Bucharest's first drive-through vaccination center opens this week

28 April 2021
The first drive-through vaccination center in Bucharest will open this Thursday, April 29. It will be located in Constitutiei Square and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccination at drive-through centers is done without a prior appointment, but those who want to get the vaccine must show an identity document.

“It is a solution that has worked in other countries and helped support the vaccination campaign, and in a few days, this solution will become operational in Bucharest as well,” mayor Nicusor Dan said on Facebook.

This is the third drive-through vaccination center in Romania, after the ones in Deva and Cluj-Napoca.

A so-called “vaccination marathon” will also be organized in Bucharest on May 7-9, at Sala Palatului and the National Library. During the event, vaccination at these two centers will be done 24 hours a day, without a prior appointment. A new marathon will be organized 21 days later, for the second dose, according to G4media.ro.

The first “vaccination marathon” was organized in Timisoara, and more than 6,700 people got vaccinated during the three-day event. Similar marathons are scheduled to take place in Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures, and Iasi between May 14 and May 16.

Meanwhile, Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said that all the vaccination centers in Craiova would stay open 24 hours a day for a week (between May 10 and May 17), News.ro reported. During this pilot project, those interested can receive a COVID-19 vaccine without needing to book an appointment on the online platform. The authorities plan to extend this option to other cities as well, depending on the results of the pilot project in Craiova.

Romania kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020. According to official data, more than 5 million doses have been administered so far in the country, to a total of over 3.15 million people.

Romania accelerated the vaccination campaign in recent weeks, as the authorities’ plan is for the country to have 5 million vaccinated people by June.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: drive-through center in Cluj-Napoca; photo source: Facebook/Emil Boc)

COVID
Normal
