Romanian dental clinics operator Dr. Leahu invests EUR 3.7 mln in three new units
15 November 2019
Romanian dental clinics chain Dr. Leahu, founded by local entrepreneur Ionuţ Leahu eight years ago, has opened three new dental centers in Bucharest, Constanţa and Oradea, following total investments of EUR 3.7 million.

With this expansion, the network reaches 12 units located in Bucharest, Pitesti, Timisoara, Turda, Constanta and Oradea, with a total of 86 seats, half being opened this year, according to data provided by the company.

"We have accelerated [our expansion] in 2019 and we will keep the same pace in 2020," says Lucia Ciuca, development director of Dr. Leahu's Dental Clinics.

The dental network recently raised RON 10 million (EUR 2.1 mln) for development through a bond placement.

Dr. Leahu estimates revenues of RON 48.4 mln (EUR 10.2 mln) this year, up by two-thirds compared to 2017, and a net profit of RON 5 mln (EUR 1.05 mln), double compared to last year.

(Photo source: the company)

