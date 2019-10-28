Romanian dental services provider raises over EUR 2 mln in private bond placement

The dental clinics Dr. Leahu, one of the largest players in the Romanian private dental services market, successfully completed a private placement of bonds for raising RON 10 million (over EUR 2 mln).

This is one of the largest private bond issues in local currency on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year.

The bonds will be listed on the alternative trading system of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - AeRO. Dr. Leahu will invest some of the money in the purchase of a clinic in Western Europe.

Dr. Leahu is the second medical services company that goes to the Bucharest Stock Exchange for financing after Medlife, which listed its shares in December 2016. Medlife also controls Dent Estet, one of Dr. Leahu’s biggest competitors.

In the private placement, the company offered for sale 100,000 bonds with a nominal value of RON 100, and a yearly interest rate of 7.5% payable quarterly, the lowest so far for similar bonds listed on the AeRO market. The bond offer, originally scheduled to be finalized on November 1, was closed in advance due to high demand. Over 60 investors, both individuals and institutional investors, participated in the placement. BT Capital Partners, part of Banca Transilvania group, managed the bond offer.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)