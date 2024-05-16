DP World boosts European trade with EUR 130 mln investment in three new sites in Romania

DP World announced on May 15 the opening of three new sites in Romania, following total investments of over EUR 130 million. The company said the projects aim to provide “a significant boost to the country’s growing status as a key hub of European trade.”

Thus, Constanta, the largest container port on the Black Sea, is now home to two new facilities following a EUR 65 million investment: a 5-hectare ‘project’ cargo terminal for heavy, large, and complex cargo and a new ‘roll-on, roll-off’ (RO-RO) terminal that will handle up to 80,000 vehicles per year at its peak, the company said.

A further EUR 50 million will be invested in a new multi-transport platform in Constanta set to open in 2025.

DP World’s third new facility, which opened on May 15, is in Aiud, which is now home to a new 8-hectare ‘intermodal’ logistics hub connecting rail and road, following a EUR 21 million investment.

“The new facilities will improve the connectivity between DP World’s existing sea, rail, barge, and truck services across Romania and will enhance the movement of goods between mainland Europe through to the Black, North, and Adriatic Seas,” reads the press release.

Cosmin Cârstea, CEO of DP World Romania, said: “DP World’s latest investments in Romania will increase the cargo flows by around two million tonnes per annum through the country. We believe that with this investment, DP World in Constanta will significantly strengthen its position as one of the most important container and RO-RO hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, securing most of the trade of the EU with Türkiye and Central Asia. To aid this, we also plan to open a centre of excellence for services in the Balkans to facilitate trade for the countries around Romania.”

DP World has invested over EUR 250 million in Romania since 2004, including grants from the European Union.

(Photo source: the company)