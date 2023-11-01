Events

My Journey to Romania - Letter from Timișoara: Travel documentary screened in Bucharest

01 November 2023

My Journey to Romania – Letter from Timișoara, a travel documentary showcasing Timișoara, its people and stories, is screened in Bucharest on November 2nd.

The documentary, directed by Florin Iepan, has as a starting point the travel that Norwegian journalist and writer Jahn Otto Johansen undertook in Romania. Johansen was also decorated by Romania’s president in 2014 for merits in promoting the country’s image in Norway through the book Romania: a collection of articles.

In the film, Johansen’s nephew, Christoffer, asks the question: “Is Timișoara a functional multi-ethnic and multi-religious center, a model of living for a Europe of minorities?” He sets about to explore Romania 30 years after his grandfather’s visit, trying to understand the interaction and the contribution of the main minorities living in one of this year’s European capitals of culture to the city’s social, political, economic, and cultural life.

Among those featured in interviews are Cristian Rudik, the director of the Romanian Opera of Timișoara; Răzvan and Minh Pata, owners of the restaurant Litle Hanoi; Luciana Friedmann, president of the Jewish Communities of Timișoara; artist Paul Baraka; Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz; migrants Sisad and Saha; Roma-transgender activist Elvisei Pisica; Ovidiu Mihăiță, director of Auăleu Theater; director Ștefan Iordănescu; graffiti artists Irlo and Lux; Alexandra Rigler, the director of Timișoara City Hall’s Projects Center; Ioan Neag, the director of Piața Mehala; and civic activist Corneliu Vaida.

The documentary aims to showcase the city as part “of an exercise in understanding and getting to know others and an endeavor to promote multiculturalism in art and traditions, initiated by Metropolis Cultural Association and the Norwegian NGO Romers Rettigheter.”

The screening takes place at nJoy Garden & Club (223 Mihai Bravu Road), starting at 19:00. Entrance is free.

(Photo courtesy of Asociatia Metropolis)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

