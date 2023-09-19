Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch joins DOR concert in Nuremberg this October

Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch will perform in Nuremberg next month as part of the extraordinary DOR (Despre Oameni şi România/About People and Romania) concert held under the baton of conductor Cristian Sandu. The event takes place at Peterskirche on October 7.

The concert aims to promote Romania’s musical heritage abroad through a program of arias and duets from Romanian operas and operettas.

Antonia Beteag (soprano), Janetka Hoșco (mezzo-soprano), Cătălin Moței (baritone) and the Chamber Orchestra of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music from Cluj-Napoca will also take the stage in Nuremberg.

The concert program, elaborated by maestro Cristian Sandu, will be a veritable parade of arias, duets and orchestral moments from works signed by great Romanian composers such as Gherase Dendrino, Filaret Barbu, Ciprian Porumbescu, Iosif Ivanovici, Sabin Drăgoi, and Nicolae Bretan.

This past summer, Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch joined an international group of musicians who toured China, passing through no less than 27 cities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)