Events

Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch joins DOR concert in Nuremberg this October

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch will perform in Nuremberg next month as part of the extraordinary DOR (Despre Oameni şi România/About People and Romania) concert held under the baton of conductor Cristian Sandu. The event takes place at Peterskirche on October 7.

The concert aims to promote Romania’s musical heritage abroad through a program of arias and duets from Romanian operas and operettas.

Antonia Beteag (soprano), Janetka Hoșco (mezzo-soprano), Cătălin Moței (baritone) and the Chamber Orchestra of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music from Cluj-Napoca will also take the stage in Nuremberg.

The concert program, elaborated by maestro Cristian Sandu, will be a veritable parade of arias, duets and orchestral moments from works signed by great Romanian composers such as Gherase Dendrino, Filaret Barbu, Ciprian Porumbescu, Iosif Ivanovici, Sabin Drăgoi, and Nicolae Bretan.

This past summer, Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch joined an international group of musicians who toured China, passing through no less than 27 cities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch joins DOR concert in Nuremberg this October

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch will perform in Nuremberg next month as part of the extraordinary DOR (Despre Oameni şi România/About People and Romania) concert held under the baton of conductor Cristian Sandu. The event takes place at Peterskirche on October 7.

The concert aims to promote Romania’s musical heritage abroad through a program of arias and duets from Romanian operas and operettas.

Antonia Beteag (soprano), Janetka Hoșco (mezzo-soprano), Cătălin Moței (baritone) and the Chamber Orchestra of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music from Cluj-Napoca will also take the stage in Nuremberg.

The concert program, elaborated by maestro Cristian Sandu, will be a veritable parade of arias, duets and orchestral moments from works signed by great Romanian composers such as Gherase Dendrino, Filaret Barbu, Ciprian Porumbescu, Iosif Ivanovici, Sabin Drăgoi, and Nicolae Bretan.

This past summer, Romanian tenor Ştefan von Korch joined an international group of musicians who toured China, passing through no less than 27 cities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria