Romanian prosecutors ask FBI profilers to help determine if the Caracal killer is sincere

The Romanian prosecutors have asked for the FBI’s help in establishing the psychological and behavioral profile of Gheorghe Dinca, the man who admitted to killing 18-year-old Luiza Melencu and 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu at his home in the town of Caracal.

"We have asked for a second opinion to reach a conclusion about the defendant's sincerity," said Felix Banila, chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), which is in charge of this investigation, according to Mediafax.

The DIICOT prosecutors have requested the help of FBI specialists in establishing a DNA profile in the Caracal murder case. DIICOT announced in a press release that it sent a request to the U.S. authorities for international judicial assistance through which it asked FBI assistance to “perform a genetic expertise to establish the genetic profile (mitochondrial and chromosomal DNA)” of the 18-year-old Luiza Melencu, local Digi24 reported. DIICOT said that only the chromosomal genetic analysis could be done at the Mina Minovici National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bucharest.

Luiza Melencu went missing in mid-April this year while Alexandra Macesanu was reported missing on July 24 and managed to call the emergency number the following day and tell the authorities that she was kidnapped and raped by a man. Policemen raided the house of the main suspect, Gheorghe Dinca, in the morning of July 26 but Alexandra was no longer there.

Dinca was arrested and admitted to killing the two girls. DNA tests confirmed that the human remains found in a barrel in Dinca’s garden during the July 26 searches belong to Alexandra Macesanu.

However, things are still uncertain in the case of Luiza Melencu. In early August, at the indications of Gheorghe Dinca, DIICOT prosecutors found human remains in a forest near Caracal, and the main suspect said they belonged to Luiza. Experts were not able to establish an exact DNA profile from these fragments, as the bones found in the woods were too calcined, and a new expertise was ordered.

Luiza Melencu’s mother has repeatedly said that she was convinced that her daughter was still alive, and that she no longer believed the investigators. She has refused to let the investigators take DNA samples from her for comparisson.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Bogdan Danescu)