Business

Romania's Digi ponders replicating Spanish success story in Belgium

31 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi is preparing to expand its services in Belgium, starting in the summer, aiming to reproduce the success in Spain in this market, with a price war, Profit.ro commented. The company has begun massive hiring and targets hundreds of thousands of customers in the Belgian market.

The Belgian media is commenting on whether the Romanian telecom operator can overturn the Belgian telecommunications market, which is considered expensive.

The company will also launch its telecoms offering in Belgium this summer. 

The Romanian company, in partnership with the Belgians Citymesh, the telecommunications subsidiary of the TIC Cegeka group, obtained spectrum in 2022 to build a national mobile phone network. During this time, the joint venture can use Proximus' mobile network for five years, thanks to a recent agreement.

Fixed-line Internet and television services are also planned, although it is not yet clear how the company will provide these services.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's Digi ponders replicating Spanish success story in Belgium

31 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi is preparing to expand its services in Belgium, starting in the summer, aiming to reproduce the success in Spain in this market, with a price war, Profit.ro commented. The company has begun massive hiring and targets hundreds of thousands of customers in the Belgian market.

The Belgian media is commenting on whether the Romanian telecom operator can overturn the Belgian telecommunications market, which is considered expensive.

The company will also launch its telecoms offering in Belgium this summer. 

The Romanian company, in partnership with the Belgians Citymesh, the telecommunications subsidiary of the TIC Cegeka group, obtained spectrum in 2022 to build a national mobile phone network. During this time, the joint venture can use Proximus' mobile network for five years, thanks to a recent agreement.

Fixed-line Internet and television services are also planned, although it is not yet clear how the company will provide these services.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years