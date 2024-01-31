Romania's Digi ponders replicating Spanish success story in Belgium

Digi is preparing to expand its services in Belgium, starting in the summer, aiming to reproduce the success in Spain in this market, with a price war, Profit.ro commented. The company has begun massive hiring and targets hundreds of thousands of customers in the Belgian market.

The Belgian media is commenting on whether the Romanian telecom operator can overturn the Belgian telecommunications market, which is considered expensive.

The company will also launch its telecoms offering in Belgium this summer.

The Romanian company, in partnership with the Belgians Citymesh, the telecommunications subsidiary of the TIC Cegeka group, obtained spectrum in 2022 to build a national mobile phone network. During this time, the joint venture can use Proximus' mobile network for five years, thanks to a recent agreement.

Fixed-line Internet and television services are also planned, although it is not yet clear how the company will provide these services.

