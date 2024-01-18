 

Romania's Digi Communications closer to getting more assets in Spain

18 January 2024

The EUR 19 million merger between the Spanish subsidiary of Orange and local Spanish telco group MasMovil, expected to pass spectrum (MasMovil) and provide roaming services to Romanian group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) to meet the competition requirements, is to obtain the conditional approval of European competition bodies, several sources close to this file told Reuters, Profit.ro reported.

In December 2023, Digi confirmed that it had signed a spectrum transfer contract with MasMovil for a price of EUR 120 million.

Also, Digi Spain and Orange Espagne concluded a contract with a value of EUR 20 million, whereby the latter grants Digi Spain the option to conclude a contract for national roaming services in the future.

The European competition bodies, which are to decide on the merger between Orage and MasMovil by February 15, did not want to comment. But last year, they warned that this transaction could reduce competition and increase prices in Spain.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

