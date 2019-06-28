Local group Digi, second to launch 5G services in Bucharest

Romanian telecommunication company RCS & RDS, part of Digi Communications group, has launched the new Digi Mobil 5G Smart service in Bucharest, which will be delivered through the company’s first 5G broadcast stations, according to an announcement to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on June 27.

The announcement comes one day after Vodafone launched the first 5G services commercially available in Romania, covering Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Mamaia.

Any subscriber of the Digi Mobil service who owns a 5G compatible terminal (Digi started selling Xiaomi and Huawei models) can get access to the 5G network, RCS & RDS officials said, according to Agerpres. Customers can register on digiromania.ro website to buy the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Huawei Mate 20X 5G, both VoLTE and VoWiFi compatible.

“This summer we will have 100-200 5G base stations, and the number of stations will increase as new terminals appear. Investments in 5G will reach EUR 270-280 million this year,” said Valentin Popoviciu, vice president of RCS & RDS.

In the coming weeks, the first 5G base stations will become active in other localities: Constanta and Mamaia, Oradea, Cluj-Napoca, and Iasi.

(Photo source: the company)