Vodafone, first telecom operator that launches 5G subscriptions in Romania

Vodafone, the second-biggest mobile carrier in Romania, has extended the 5G coverage in Cluj-Napoca and the seaside resort of Mamaia and launched the first 5G subscriptions in the country, the company announced. Vodafone launched the first 5G sites in Romania at the end of May, using its existing network capabilities.

Romania plans to auction the radio frequencies that allow telecom operators to launch 5G services countrywide at the end of this year. However, telecom operators are unhappy with the high prices the Government has set for these licenses and some said they could try to implement the first 5G services based on existing frequencies.

Vodafone is the first operator that officially introduced 5G subscriptions in its offer. The Red Infinity 17 and Red Infinity 25 are the first 5G ready subscriptions providing unlimited data traffic within Supernet 5G, the first 5G network in Romania, according to the company.

“We are very proud to be amongst a handful of operators globally and the first in Romania that have launched 5G services and commercial offer. This speaks about our commitment at being at the forefront of innovation not only locally, but also globally and making sure that the Romanian users get the opportunity to experience leading technologies. We are committed to continuing our mission and long-term investments in state-of-the-art technologies in order to support and develop the digital Romanian society in the era of speed,” said Mostafa El Beltagy, Director Customer Business Unit, Vodafone Romania.

Vodafone Romania is part of Vodafone Group, which has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 41 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)