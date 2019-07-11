Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 10:10
Eco
Leonardo DiCaprio shares post about Romanian March for Forests on Instagram
07 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared on his Instagram account a Greenpeace post about the March for Forests held in Bucharest and several cities in the country on November 3.

“More than 4,000 people marched last night on the streets of Bucharest, demanding the Romanian Ministry of Forest to put an end to illegal logging and real protection for Europe's last virgin forests. Similar protests took place in several cities across the country,” the Greenpeace post reads.

It goes on to say that each year, 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear from Romania’s forests, with most of it due to illegal logging. The post also mentions “hundreds of attacks on forest rangers, including two who have been brutally murdered, for protecting these forests.”

“From the Amazon to Romania, attacks against forest defenders are increasing. We need to protect the forests and the people who protect them,” the environment NGO also said in the same Instagram post.

Leonardo DiCaprio has over 37 million followers on Instagram, and his regram about the March for Forests received close to 380,000 likes and 2,400 comments in less than 24 hours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Regram #RG @greenpeace: More than 4000 people marched last night on the streets of Bucharest, demanding the Romanian Ministry of Forest to put an end to illegal logging and real protection for Europe's last virgin forests. Similar protests took place in several cities across the country. Each year, 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear from Romania’s forests. Most of the trees are cut down illegally. . There have also been hundreds of attacks on forest rangers, including two who have been brutally murdered, for protecting these forests. From the Amazon to Romania, attacks against forest defenders are increasing. We need to protect the forests and the people who protect them. 🌲🌲🌲 . . #StopIllegalLogging . 📸 Cătălin Georgescu / @greenpeace_romania . . #greenpeace #forests #forestsarelife #amazon #nature #conservation #trees #treesofinstagram🎄#romania

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

This is the second time when DiCaprio regrams a Greenpeace post about Romania. In September 2016, he shared about Greenpeace volunteers cleaning up the trash in Romanian forests.

The Oscar-winning actor is a known environment activist. In the speech delivered in acceptance of his first Oscar award, in 2016, he warned that “climate change is real,[…] it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

His foundation has donated millions of dollars to causes such as the stopping of overfishing, the protection of tigers in Nepal, and to fund the creation of marine reserves in the Pacific, among others. In 2007, he narrated the climate change film 11th Hour.

[email protected]

(Photo: Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/07/2019 - 10:10
Eco
Leonardo DiCaprio shares post about Romanian March for Forests on Instagram
07 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared on his Instagram account a Greenpeace post about the March for Forests held in Bucharest and several cities in the country on November 3.

“More than 4,000 people marched last night on the streets of Bucharest, demanding the Romanian Ministry of Forest to put an end to illegal logging and real protection for Europe's last virgin forests. Similar protests took place in several cities across the country,” the Greenpeace post reads.

It goes on to say that each year, 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear from Romania’s forests, with most of it due to illegal logging. The post also mentions “hundreds of attacks on forest rangers, including two who have been brutally murdered, for protecting these forests.”

“From the Amazon to Romania, attacks against forest defenders are increasing. We need to protect the forests and the people who protect them,” the environment NGO also said in the same Instagram post.

Leonardo DiCaprio has over 37 million followers on Instagram, and his regram about the March for Forests received close to 380,000 likes and 2,400 comments in less than 24 hours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Regram #RG @greenpeace: More than 4000 people marched last night on the streets of Bucharest, demanding the Romanian Ministry of Forest to put an end to illegal logging and real protection for Europe's last virgin forests. Similar protests took place in several cities across the country. Each year, 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear from Romania’s forests. Most of the trees are cut down illegally. . There have also been hundreds of attacks on forest rangers, including two who have been brutally murdered, for protecting these forests. From the Amazon to Romania, attacks against forest defenders are increasing. We need to protect the forests and the people who protect them. 🌲🌲🌲 . . #StopIllegalLogging . 📸 Cătălin Georgescu / @greenpeace_romania . . #greenpeace #forests #forestsarelife #amazon #nature #conservation #trees #treesofinstagram🎄#romania

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

This is the second time when DiCaprio regrams a Greenpeace post about Romania. In September 2016, he shared about Greenpeace volunteers cleaning up the trash in Romanian forests.

The Oscar-winning actor is a known environment activist. In the speech delivered in acceptance of his first Oscar award, in 2016, he warned that “climate change is real,[…] it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

His foundation has donated millions of dollars to causes such as the stopping of overfishing, the protection of tigers in Nepal, and to fund the creation of marine reserves in the Pacific, among others. In 2007, he narrated the climate change film 11th Hour.

[email protected]

(Photo: Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 November 2019
Politics
Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted as European Commissioner for transport
06 November 2019
Entertainment
Producer of popular Romanian chocolate bar launches fictitious presidential candidate to get people to vote
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania sends two proposals for European commissioner
06 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Voter in London shows voting by mail is vulnerable to fraud
06 November 2019
Social
Roma pupils at school in Romanian city have different breaks not to interact with others
06 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Where can Romanians vote abroad? Find your polling station
05 November 2019
Business
German group Bosch drops plans to build EUR 110 mln washing machine factory in Romania
05 November 2019
Business
Five-star hotel JW Marriott in Bucharest completes room renovation process after EUR 8 mln investments

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40