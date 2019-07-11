Leonardo DiCaprio shares post about Romanian March for Forests on Instagram

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared on his Instagram account a Greenpeace post about the March for Forests held in Bucharest and several cities in the country on November 3.

“More than 4,000 people marched last night on the streets of Bucharest, demanding the Romanian Ministry of Forest to put an end to illegal logging and real protection for Europe's last virgin forests. Similar protests took place in several cities across the country,” the Greenpeace post reads.

It goes on to say that each year, 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear from Romania’s forests, with most of it due to illegal logging. The post also mentions “hundreds of attacks on forest rangers, including two who have been brutally murdered, for protecting these forests.”

“From the Amazon to Romania, attacks against forest defenders are increasing. We need to protect the forests and the people who protect them,” the environment NGO also said in the same Instagram post.

Leonardo DiCaprio has over 37 million followers on Instagram, and his regram about the March for Forests received close to 380,000 likes and 2,400 comments in less than 24 hours.

This is the second time when DiCaprio regrams a Greenpeace post about Romania. In September 2016, he shared about Greenpeace volunteers cleaning up the trash in Romanian forests.

The Oscar-winning actor is a known environment activist. In the speech delivered in acceptance of his first Oscar award, in 2016, he warned that “climate change is real,[…] it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”

His foundation has donated millions of dollars to causes such as the stopping of overfishing, the protection of tigers in Nepal, and to fund the creation of marine reserves in the Pacific, among others. In 2007, he narrated the climate change film 11th Hour.

(Photo: Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime.com)