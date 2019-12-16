Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 12/16/2019 - 11:35
Politics
Party of Romanian diaspora launches in UK
16 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A party of the Romanians living in the diaspora has established a first branch abroad, in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, Stirileprotv.ro reported. The party is called Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor (The Alliance for the Union of the Romanians). The acronym of the party’s name, AUR, means gold in Romanian.

“The gold of Romania are its people, those within its borders and those who have left in economic exile. The time has come for this gold to surface by itself if the parties that were in power did no want to extract it. Come home to get our country back! Come and take charge! We need you, those who already gained experience in the West. Come and run for public office,” George Simion, the leader of AUR, said in a press release quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

The AUR branch in UK has 20 local bureaus. Suceava native Adrian Popa was designated the interim president.

Having Romanians living in the diaspora run in the 2020 elections is an objective of AUR. Bids were announced for the upcoming local elections in the counties of Alba, Hunedoara, Gorj, Iași, Suceava, Galați, Satu Mare, Teleorman, but also in Bucharest.

“I have been living in the UK for 20 years, since May 21, 1999. How many of you want to return home? Everyone, isn’t it? The leaders, these thieves, dug a precipice between us, the diaspora, and those living in the country. It is similar to a football game: those in the country are on the field, they see only a part of the game. We, in the diaspora, are in the tribune, we can see the entire game. Everyone can make a contribution and bring back what we have learned from the democracies we live in. AUR is the connection between the country and the diaspora. Let’s run for office, as many as possible,” Adrian Popa urged.

More than 900,000 Romanians voted abroad in the second round of the presidential elections this November, surpassing all expectations and prompting some politicians to argue that the record number of voters abroad should also lead to better representation for them in Romania's Parliament. Among them is former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, currently president of PLUS and leader of the Renew group in the European Parliament.

(Photo: Alianta pentru Unirea Romanilor AUR Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 12/16/2019 - 11:35
Politics
Party of Romanian diaspora launches in UK
16 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A party of the Romanians living in the diaspora has established a first branch abroad, in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, Stirileprotv.ro reported. The party is called Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor (The Alliance for the Union of the Romanians). The acronym of the party’s name, AUR, means gold in Romanian.

“The gold of Romania are its people, those within its borders and those who have left in economic exile. The time has come for this gold to surface by itself if the parties that were in power did no want to extract it. Come home to get our country back! Come and take charge! We need you, those who already gained experience in the West. Come and run for public office,” George Simion, the leader of AUR, said in a press release quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

The AUR branch in UK has 20 local bureaus. Suceava native Adrian Popa was designated the interim president.

Having Romanians living in the diaspora run in the 2020 elections is an objective of AUR. Bids were announced for the upcoming local elections in the counties of Alba, Hunedoara, Gorj, Iași, Suceava, Galați, Satu Mare, Teleorman, but also in Bucharest.

“I have been living in the UK for 20 years, since May 21, 1999. How many of you want to return home? Everyone, isn’t it? The leaders, these thieves, dug a precipice between us, the diaspora, and those living in the country. It is similar to a football game: those in the country are on the field, they see only a part of the game. We, in the diaspora, are in the tribune, we can see the entire game. Everyone can make a contribution and bring back what we have learned from the democracies we live in. AUR is the connection between the country and the diaspora. Let’s run for office, as many as possible,” Adrian Popa urged.

More than 900,000 Romanians voted abroad in the second round of the presidential elections this November, surpassing all expectations and prompting some politicians to argue that the record number of voters abroad should also lead to better representation for them in Romania's Parliament. Among them is former prime minister Dacian Ciolos, currently president of PLUS and leader of the Renew group in the European Parliament.

(Photo: Alianta pentru Unirea Romanilor AUR Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40