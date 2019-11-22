Romania presidential elections 2019: Voting starts in the Diaspora – live data

The voting process in the Diaspora in Romania’s presidential elections started on Friday morning when the first polling stations opened in Australia and New Zealand. Over 17,500 Romanians abroad have already voted through correspondence.

Polling stations open on Friday, at 12:00 (local time), and close at 21:00. On Saturday and Sunday, polling stations open at 7:00 and close at 21:00 (also local time). More details about where you can vote in the Diaspora are available in this article.

Live data about the number of Romanians who voted abroad are available on the Central Electoral Office (BEC) website.

A record number of over 675,000 Romanians voted abroad in the first round of the presidential elections, more than half of whom voted for incumbent president Klaus Iohannis. His opponent, former PM Viorica Dancila, got a very low score in Diaspora.

(Photo source: Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry Facebook page)