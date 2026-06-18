Designer selected for second Giurgiu-Ruse bridge over the Danube

Romania has taken another step toward building a second bridge over the Danube between Giurgiu and Ruse, one of the country's key cross-border infrastructure projects. The future bridge is planned as a dual-use road and rail connection linking Romania and Bulgaria.

The National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) announced that EGIS Romania won the tender for the feasibility study contract with a bid of RON 50.04 million (excluding VAT).

The company will have 23 months from the signing of the contract to prepare the feasibility study for the new bridge, according to CNAIR director general Cristian Pistol.

The contract is financed through non-reimbursable European funds under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF2) Military Mobility program. It can be signed after a 10-day waiting period, provided no appeals are filed.

The planned Giurgiu-Ruse 2 bridge will serve both civilian and military purposes and will provide road and rail connections between Romania and Bulgaria.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)