Romania’s Untold music festival announces 2023 dates

Untold, the largest electronic music festival in Romania, will return with a new edition next year. And the organizers have already announced the dates: August 3-6, 2023.

The first 10,000 passes are to be put up for sale on October 6 at the special price of EUR 109 plus taxes.

In addition to the best DJs in the world, the 2023 lineup will include "bands coming to Romania for the first time and artists that fans want on the Untold main stage," the organizers said in a press release quoted by News.ro.

"During the four days and four nights of the festival, the creators of the Untold experience will transform the over 235,000 sqm of the Central Park in Cluj-Napoca into a world of musical diversity, including live acts, shows by the most famous artists from EDM, techno, tech-house, deep-house, house, trance, hip-hop, pop, drum'n'bass, trap, dubstep, trip-hop, and many more."

Over 360,000 people participated in Untold 2022, and Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said that more than EUR 50 million "have entered the city directly and indirectly" thanks to this event.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)