Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:21
Business

Deloitte Romania launches solution to assess companies’ digital maturity

06 November 2020
Deloitte Romania launches Digital DNA, a solution for assessing local companies' digital maturity level based on 23 characteristics that define their structure, operations, and behavior.

Digital DNA addresses mainly SMEs and can be a starting point in setting the digital transformation strategy. The solution is based on a methodology created by Deloitte's global network of experts based on extensive research conducted by analyzing hundreds of studies and articles in the field.

Under Deloitte's model, companies become digital when they notice significant structure, operations, and behavior changes.

The most mature companies are digital, which means the business is profoundly changed by the technological solutions implemented and optimized to exploit these solutions as efficiently as possible.

Deloitte Romania's consulting practice has consolidated over the last years both by building an ecosystem of technological solutions developed in partnership with companies such as Druid, FintechOS, Future WorkForce, and RPAbox, and by expanding its capabilities in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and data analytics.

(Photo source: Andranik Hakobyan/Dreamstime.com)

