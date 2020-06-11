Deloitte Romania launches solution to assess companies’ digital maturity

Deloitte Romania launches Digital DNA, a solution for assessing local companies' digital maturity level based on 23 characteristics that define their structure, operations, and behavior.

Digital DNA addresses mainly SMEs and can be a starting point in setting the digital transformation strategy. The solution is based on a methodology created by Deloitte's global network of experts based on extensive research conducted by analyzing hundreds of studies and articles in the field.

Under Deloitte's model, companies become digital when they notice significant structure, operations, and behavior changes.

The most mature companies are digital, which means the business is profoundly changed by the technological solutions implemented and optimized to exploit these solutions as efficiently as possible.

Deloitte Romania's consulting practice has consolidated over the last years both by building an ecosystem of technological solutions developed in partnership with companies such as Druid, FintechOS, Future WorkForce, and RPAbox, and by expanding its capabilities in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and data analytics.

(Photo source: Andranik Hakobyan/Dreamstime.com)