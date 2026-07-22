German company DEHN starts production at first Romanian factory in Pitești

German electrical technology company DEHN has started production at its first manufacturing facility in Romania, located in Pitești. The new plant will supply surge protection devices for European markets and is expected to employ up to 150 people.

The facility, which began operations in July, is part of DEHN's global manufacturing network and complements the company's existing production sites in Neumarkt and Mühlhausen, Germany. While the German factories focus on high-volume, highly automated production, the Romanian site specializes in smaller production runs that require a higher degree of manual assembly, the company said.

The 9,500 sqm built-to-suit factory was developed by industrial real estate company CTP at CTPark Pitești and marks DEHN's first manufacturing investment in Romania.

“We are proud to have partnered with DEHN on its first manufacturing investment in Romania and to contribute to strengthening the country’s position as a destination for high-value industrial production. This project also reflects the growing demand we see from international manufacturers looking for flexible, future-ready facilities in strategically located industrial parks,” said Tatiana Axinte, CTP Romania Business Developer.

According to the company, Romania was selected after evaluating several locations across Europe, with factors including transport infrastructure, access to skilled workers, and proximity to technical universities contributing to the decision.

In addition to manufacturing and logistics, the Pitești site will also host support functions such as human resources, IT, marketing, and other shared services.

The factory is part of DEHN's broader strategy to expand production capacity closer to key markets. The German family-owned company, which specializes in lightning protection, surge protection, and electrical safety equipment, also opened a manufacturing facility in Mooresville, North Carolina, last year to serve customers in the United States.

Located near the A1 motorway, CTPark Pitești now comprises around 80,000 sqm of industrial space and provides direct road connections to Bucharest, Western Europe, and the Port of Constanța.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)