David Popovici grabs two gold medals at Romania’s national swimming championships

Swimming star David Popovici won two gold medals on the first day of the Romanian National Championships on April 5. The event is currently taking place at the Swimming Sports Complex in Otopeni, close to Bucharest.

Popovici, 18, became national champion in 50 m freestyle and 100 m backstroke on Wednesday, according to Digisport.ro.

He finished the 50 m race in 22.62, followed by Constantin George Alexandru Stoica with 22.96 and Patrick Sebastian Dinu with 23.31. Then, in the 100 m backstroke event, Popovici finished in 54.74, being faster than Denis Laurean Popescu (55.05) and Robert Andrei Badea (56.89).

David Popovici will compete in four other events, namely 50 m butterfly, 100 m freestyle, 100 m butterfly, and 400 m freestyle.

530 athletes (234 women, 296 men) are registered for the competition in Otopeni.

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)