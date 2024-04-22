Romanian swimming star David Popovici wins four gold medals at National Swimming Championship

Swimmer David Popovici recently won gold medals in all four events he competed in at the National Swimming Championship in Otopeni, close to Bucharest. After winning gold in the 50, 200, and 400-meter freestyle, he also secured the national title in the 100-meter freestyle.

David Popovici, 19, also qualified for the European Championship, which will take place in June in Belgrade, thanks to his time of 47 seconds and 86 hundredths.

Popovici held the world record in the 100-meter freestyle from the summer of 2022 until February this year, when it was surpassed by China's Pan Zhanle.

"I didn't aim for any specific time, but I am very pleased that I was under 48 seconds. It was expected that once I get closer to summer and the training slightly changes, I would become faster and faster,” Popovici said, cited by Euronews.

The swimmer will go to the competition in Belgrade as the European champion in the 100 and 200-meter freestyle, titles he won in the summer of 2022. The competition is the last test before participating in the Olympic Games.

"I believe that an Olympic gold wouldn't make me happier. I mean, I like to dream of an Olympic gold, I like to think about it, but I shouldn't take it so far as to believe that it will guarantee my happiness or solve all my personal problems or those related to swimming. An Olympic gold won't make me happy,” David added.

Finishing second in the 100-meter freestyle final, Patrick Dinu also qualified for the European Championship. Allergic to chlorine, he takes pills daily before getting into the water.

(Photo source: David Popovici on Facebook)