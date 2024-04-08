Sports

Romanian Cătălin Preda named Europe’s best male high diver of 2023

08 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Cătălin Preda was crowned Europe’s best male high diver in the 2023 European Aquatics Awards. According to the official announcement, “the men’s award was a close-run thing,” as the Romanian athlete took the top spot with 31% of the federation votes and 13% of the public for 25.6% of the overall vote.

“That followed his silver medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in the men’s 27m event,” the European Aquatics said.

The Romanian Swimming Federation FRNPM also announced the Romanian athlete's achievement and congratulated Cătălin Preda in a post on social media.

In the female category, Morgane Herculano was named the best high diver.

“Although the awards were first launched in 2008, this is only the second year that winners from high diving have been crowned, following Constantin Popovici and Iris Schmidbauer at last year’s edition,” European Aquatics stated.

In February, Romanian Constantin Popovici was named high-diving athlete of the year 2023 by World Aquatics.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romanian Cătălin Preda named Europe’s best male high diver of 2023

08 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Cătălin Preda was crowned Europe’s best male high diver in the 2023 European Aquatics Awards. According to the official announcement, “the men’s award was a close-run thing,” as the Romanian athlete took the top spot with 31% of the federation votes and 13% of the public for 25.6% of the overall vote.

“That followed his silver medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in the men’s 27m event,” the European Aquatics said.

The Romanian Swimming Federation FRNPM also announced the Romanian athlete's achievement and congratulated Cătălin Preda in a post on social media.

In the female category, Morgane Herculano was named the best high diver.

“Although the awards were first launched in 2008, this is only the second year that winners from high diving have been crowned, following Constantin Popovici and Iris Schmidbauer at last year’s edition,” European Aquatics stated.

In February, Romanian Constantin Popovici was named high-diving athlete of the year 2023 by World Aquatics.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 April 2024
Interviews
EU membership made Romania better, former Renew leader Guy Verhofstadt says
08 April 2024
Interviews
Natalia Bejan, Invest Moldova: We are putting a lot of effort into ensuring investments are increasing
08 April 2024
Politics
Romania counting on German support for full Schengen membership, PM says
08 April 2024
Defense
Sea Shield 24: Major Romania-led multinational military exercise starts in the Black Sea region
08 April 2024
M&A
Digi Communications to sell its Spanish fiber network for EUR 750 mln
05 April 2024
Startup
Romanian startup Genezio raises USD 2 mln pre-seed round to automate app creation
05 April 2024
Entertainment
Study reveals best-rated botanical gardens in Romania
05 April 2024
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 7%, clarity over rate-cut calendar remains low