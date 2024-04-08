Romanian Cătălin Preda named Europe’s best male high diver of 2023

Romania’s Cătălin Preda was crowned Europe’s best male high diver in the 2023 European Aquatics Awards. According to the official announcement, “the men’s award was a close-run thing,” as the Romanian athlete took the top spot with 31% of the federation votes and 13% of the public for 25.6% of the overall vote.

“That followed his silver medal at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in the men’s 27m event,” the European Aquatics said.

The Romanian Swimming Federation FRNPM also announced the Romanian athlete's achievement and congratulated Cătălin Preda in a post on social media.

In the female category, Morgane Herculano was named the best high diver.

“Although the awards were first launched in 2008, this is only the second year that winners from high diving have been crowned, following Constantin Popovici and Iris Schmidbauer at last year’s edition,” European Aquatics stated.

In February, Romanian Constantin Popovici was named high-diving athlete of the year 2023 by World Aquatics.

(Photo source: Facebook/FRNPM)