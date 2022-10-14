Danube Delta access fees to increase 680% in 2023

Tourists wanting to visit Romania’s famous Danube Delta will have to pay between 200% and 680% more on access fees starting in 2023. The price hike comes at the initiative of the Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (ARBDD).

At the moment, a tourist has to pay RON 5 (EUR 1) to get a one-day access permit to the reserve. The rate for one week is RON 15 (EUR 3), and RON 30 (EUR 6) for the whole year.

The ARBDD project would bring rates to RON 30 per day, RON 60 (EUR 12) per week, and RON 200 (EUR 40.5) per year. The increases vary between 200% and 680%.

Those who want a vehicle access permit to be used together with the tourist pass currently pay RON 10 (EUR 2) per day or RON 100 (EUR 20) until the end of the year. ARBDD wants to increase the prices to RON 50 per day, RON 100 per week, and RON 300 per year.

Gabriel Marinov, governor of the Danube Delta, argues that price hikes were first discussed among associations of fishermen and tourism operators. The consultations lasted five months, and took place in the context of stricter sanctions for those who violate the rules of the natural reservation.

“The access fee per day must be in relation to the importance of the location. RON 30 per day means [paying] EUR 6 to visit a natural, open-air museum. The Delta has not been seen as such until now, only as an easy, accessible, and, often, too little respected tourist destination,” Marinov told Adevarul.

Boats that travel the Danube Delta will also have to pay higher fees, depending on the type of motor they have. Boats without a motor and those with electric motors will not pay any tax.

(Photo source: Salajean | Dreamstime.com)