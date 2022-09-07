Eco

 

 

Hundreds of flamingos spotted in Romania’s Danube Delta

07 September 2022
Flamingos have reportedly returned to Romania's Danube Delta, with hundreds of birds spotted on the Goloviţa lake, close to the village of Jurilovca in Tulcea county. A local guide said the exotic birds had become a real tourist attraction.

"They travel between the lakes here and those in the neighboring county. They like large areas of water with shallow depths. I posted photos of them on my Facebook page, and one of the readers, who is from Ukraine, commented that the birds came from the Kherson area, where there was a colony of flamingos. It's possible that the birds came here because of the war," Ştefan Constantin, a local who organizes kayak tours, told Agerpres.

"In past years, birds have been chased away by drones used by photographers. This will not happen now due to the geography of the place. The area is a dammed enclosure, and you can't get closer than 200-300 meters, so the birds feel safe," he explained.

More than 100 flamingo birds were also spotted in two areas of the Danube Delta at the end of May 2021.

(Photo source: Facebook/Laguna Razim-Sinoe)

1

