President Nicuşor Dan grants Star of Romania order to former Solidarity leader Lech Walesa during Poland visit

While in Poland for an Eastern Flank Summit meeting, Romanian president Nicuşor Dan has offered former Polish president Lech Walesa the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Grand Cross.

“I have offered many decorations, but I have never been more moved,” the president said during a speech at the ceremony to grant the decoration.

The president recalled the hopes of many Romanians who found out about what was happening in Poland while listening to Radio Free Europe and Voice of America. “It was a won fight, and I am offering, on behalf of those people, our gratitude,” Dan said.

“I believe our societies need role models, people who dare to dedicate their lives and destinies to the greater good, people who have the courage to stand by certain values. People like yourself can send others, and especially the young, the message that freedom is not a given,” he added.

Lech Walesa established and led the first independent trade union in communist Poland, Solidarity, from 1980 to 1990.

He went on to become the president of Poland, a mandate he held between 1990 and 1995.

In 1983, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for the non-violent struggle for free trade unions and human rights in Poland."

He was also awarded Poland’s highest order, the Order of the White Eagle, as well as the Order of Polonia Restituta. In 1989, he was granted the United States’ Medal of Freedom.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com