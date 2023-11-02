Dan Air left Brașov Airport because it was unable to provide promised flights, airport leadership says

Representatives of the Brașov International Airport reacted after Romanian airline Dan Air decided to temporarily suspend its operations at the airport and move to Bacău Airport, saying the decision was circumstantial and generated by the air carrier’s inability to provide the flights already made public.

Dan Air motivated its move from the Brașov International Airport by citing the restricted schedule, the lack of essential airport facilities for winter flights, and the absence of facilities offered to airlines. On the other side, the airport’s general director Alexandru Anghel, and its president of the board of directors Daniel Ștefan Micu, said that the move was “generated by the airline's inability to provide the already published flights from Brașov,” according to a Facebook post made on the airport’s official page.

The leadership of Brașov International Airport continues to have a good relationship with Dan Air, the two representatives said.

They also added that efforts toward extending the operating schedule began immediately with the opening of the airport back in the summer. As a result, the airport was in constant communication with airlines and other stakeholders.

“The solution identified, namely extending the operating hours from 12 to 16 hours starting January 15, 2024, was the most feasible one, given that it requires additional staffing at Brașov Airport and the specific training cycle for the new employees,” airport representatives said.

Starting in December 2023, a new company will commence operations at Brașov International Airport with three weekly flights to two destinations in Germany – Munich and Stuttgart, the airport management said, without revealing the name of the airline. Other destinations, especially those discarded by Dan Air, are also being explored, as the airline that will take its place aims to open an operational base in Brașov, the same source further stated.

“We are confident that after January 15, 2024, we will resume the upward trend of development, both in terms of the number of destinations served and the number of passengers we will account for month by month,” the representatives of the airport said.

(Photo source: Aeroportul Internațional Brașov)