Romanian airline Dan Air to move flights from Brașov to Bacău airport

Romanian airline Dan Air announced that it is discontinuing operations at the Brașov airport in central Romania and transferring to the Bacău airport.

The move is taking place due to the decision of the Brașov airport to postpone extending the operating hours for January 2024.

The company said it would hold a press conference on November 1 to detail the decision to cease operations in Brașov and the plans for operating at the Bacău airport.

This is not the first time Dan Air has announced its intention to discontinue flights from the Brașov airport. Earlier this year, the air carrier announced that it might suspend flights from the Brașov airport due to repeated incidents leading to delays and landings at other airports.

(Photo source: Dan Air)