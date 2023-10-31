Transport

Romanian airline Dan Air to move flights from Brașov to Bacău airport

31 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian airline Dan Air announced that it is discontinuing operations at the Brașov airport in central Romania and transferring to the Bacău airport.

The move is taking place due to the decision of the Brașov airport to postpone extending the operating hours for January 2024. 

The company said it would hold a press conference on November 1 to detail the decision to cease operations in Brașov and the plans for operating at the Bacău airport.

This is not the first time Dan Air has announced its intention to discontinue flights from the Brașov airport. Earlier this year, the air carrier announced that it might suspend flights from the Brașov airport due to repeated incidents leading to delays and landings at other airports.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dan Air)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian airline Dan Air to move flights from Brașov to Bacău airport

31 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian airline Dan Air announced that it is discontinuing operations at the Brașov airport in central Romania and transferring to the Bacău airport.

The move is taking place due to the decision of the Brașov airport to postpone extending the operating hours for January 2024. 

The company said it would hold a press conference on November 1 to detail the decision to cease operations in Brașov and the plans for operating at the Bacău airport.

This is not the first time Dan Air has announced its intention to discontinue flights from the Brașov airport. Earlier this year, the air carrier announced that it might suspend flights from the Brașov airport due to repeated incidents leading to delays and landings at other airports.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dan Air)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards