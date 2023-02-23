Damen shipyard in Mangalia to be involved in two offshore projects

Dutch defense, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate Damen Shipyards Group recently announced two ongoing offshore construction projects, the first being 70% complete.

The Damen naval shipyard in Mangalia (DSMa), Romania, the largest unit of the group, is set to play a major role in the new projects. The shipyard is equipped with all the necessary facilities for handling very large structures, and it is also equipped with a semi-automated panel line, modern blasting and painting spaces, a 1,000-ton gantry crane, and other equipment that make it very operationally and economically efficient, according to Economedia.

The company is delivering two offshore HVDC (High-Voltage Direct Current) transmission projects at DSMa, both being built under contracts with Aker Solutions as the main EPCI contractor.

The work began last year, and the first project will be delivered in the first half of 2023, once assembly and equipping are completed. The second project will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024. Once completed, the HVDC platforms will depart for Aker Solutions' shipyard in Stord, Norway, where the HVDC equipment will be installed and commissioned before being delivered to their final destination.

Damen is responsible for the structural construction, surface protection, equipment, insulation, lighting, pipes, local cabling, and others, as well as for the construction of transport grids. The design principles Aker Solutions uses for the structure allow for an efficient manufacturing process when combined with the facilities available at DSMa.

(Photo source: Damen Shipyards Galati Facebook Page)