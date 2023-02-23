OMV Petrom, Romgaz take first steps in Neptun Deep offshore project

Romanian companies Romgaz (BVB: SNG) and OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) have submitted to the natural gas transport system operator Transgaz a binding application for incremental capacity to introduce in the national transport system natural gas produced from their Black Sea offshore perimeter starting in 2027.

Based on this, Transgaz will build the pipeline needed to transport the gas produced in the Neptun Deep perimeter, operated by the two companies. Moreover, the two companies will provide a bank guarantee of EUR 88 mln to Transgaz for the gas transport services to be delivered in the future.

This appears to be a confirmation that the project is finally starting, possibly this year.

"I confirm that the request of Romgaz Black Sea for the reservation of incremental capacity at the Tuzla point has been sent to Transgaz - the binding stage, according to the procedure organised by the transport system operator," Aristotel Jude, Deputy General Director of Romgaz, told Economedia.ro.

The two companies submitted the requests for incremental capacity before the expiration of the deadline set by Transgaz on February 23.

