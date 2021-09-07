Dacia to launch a new seven-seater

Officials of Romanian car producer Dacia confirmed that the company would unveil a family model with seven seats at the IAA 2021 automobile show in Munich, Economica.net reported. It is designed to replace the sole seven-seater in Dacia's portfolio, Lodgy.

This unique model will be unveiled online on September 3, while the physical presentation will take place at the Munich show on September 6.

Dacia will participate alongside Renault in this year's edition of the IAA Munich, which will take place in the Bavarian city between September 7 and 12.

In addition to the already launched models - Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Spring (electric) - the company's stand will have among its exhibits the recently announced SUV Duster facelift.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)