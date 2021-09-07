Profile picture for user andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/09/2021 - 08:32
Business

Dacia to launch a new seven-seater

09 July 2021
Officials of Romanian car producer Dacia confirmed that the company would unveil a family model with seven seats at the IAA 2021 automobile show in Munich, Economica.net reported. It is designed to replace the sole seven-seater in Dacia's portfolio, Lodgy.

This unique model will be unveiled online on September 3, while the physical presentation will take place at the Munich show on September 6.

Dacia will participate alongside Renault in this year's edition of the IAA Munich, which will take place in the Bavarian city between September 7 and 12.

In addition to the already launched models - Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Spring (electric) - the company's stand will have among its exhibits the recently announced SUV Duster facelift.

Romanian car brand Dacia unveils new visual identity, including new logo

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
Normal
 

10

