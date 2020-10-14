Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:07
Business

Renault shifts production of Dacia’s budget model from Romania to Morocco

14 October 2020
French group Renault's Dacia car plant in Mioveni, Romania, will produce only the models with higher added value, along with the budget model Logan - which is the best-selling car in Romania.

The group has decided that the third generation of the Sandero model will be produced exclusively in Morocco - where part of Dacia's models have been produced so far as well. Meanwhile, the higher added-value model Sandero Stepway will continue to be produced in Mioveni.

For the first time, Renault completely shifts the production of a model from Mioveni to its Moroccan plants in Tangier and Somaca, Ziarul Financiar noted.

In 2012, Dacia's models Lodgy and Dokker started being produced in Morocco, along with the Logan sedan. Later, Sandero and Logan MCV were produced both in Morocco and in Romania. Thus, Dacia's Romanian plant will continue to produce Duster models, which account for over 70% of the volume of the brand's sales, Logan sedan, Logan MCV, and Sandero Stepway.

The budget version Sandero volumes have been steadily declining over the past two years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

