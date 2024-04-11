Cvartal: Documentary looks at Bucharest neighborhoods’ architectural heritage

The documentary Cvartal – the cultural patrimony of Bucharest neighborhoods is scheduled for its premiere screening on April 16, at the Peasant Museum Cinema in Bucharest.

The documentary highlights the history and cultural importance of ten blocks of flats erected in Bucharest between 1945 and 1958, known as the “Russian blocks of flats.” These residential ensembles are “a significant part of Bucharest’s architectural history and have influenced the local urban landscape and local identity and continue to do so.”

The documentary will be launched alongside ten volumes dedicated to the Russian blocks, detailing the history and architecture of each ensemble. The books are authored by Andrei Răzvan Voinea and Cristian Dumitrescu, known for their expertise in local history and architecture.

The ten residential ensembles presented are PTT Rahova, Panduri, Drumul Sării, Drumul Taberei, Vatra Luminoasă, Bucureștii Noi, Muncii, Cățelu, Olteniței and Păsculescu Tei.

The documentary, directed by Dan Radu Mihai, proposes an experimental approach to telling the story of these ensembles. Perspectives from historians, architects, and anthropologists who studied the history of living in Bucharest, such as Mara Mărginean, Irina Tulbure, Bogdan Iancu, Alexandru Axinte, and Andrei Răzvan Voinea, add to those of the residents living in these blocks.

Entry to the film screening, organized by Dash Film and Asociația Studio Zona, is free of charge.

(Photo: The Drumul Sării ensemble, from Studio Zona and Dash Film)

