Mayor announces plans for four new urban forests to be planted in Bucharest’s District 1

The mayor of Bucharest’s northern District 1, Clotilde Armand, announced plans to plant four new urban forests funded by the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The new forests will be located at the intersection of Străulești Road with Ion Ionescu de la Brad Boulevard (2,557 sqm), on Gheorghe Pripu Street (5,081 sqm), on Marginei Street (10,084 sqm), and on Străulești Street (6,121 sqm).

“Currently, these areas are covered with spontaneously grown vegetation, construction debris, and various makeshift fences. We aim to plant approximately 73,000 tree seedlings here. We will have various species of trees (red oak, pedunculate oak, sessile oak, hornbeam, mulberry, white poplar, silver linden, ash, swamp ash, and acacia) and shrubs (hazel, dogwood, lilac, wild rose, hawthorn, bloodtwig dogwood, and spindle). All these urban forests will be surrounded by living fences (honey locust, sea buckthorn, and spindle),” the mayor announced on Facebook.

She also noted that urban forests emerged from the needs of big city residents: reducing pollution, providing spaces for recreation, conserving biodiversity, and shaping the microclimate.

The project for the new forests was submitted under the PNRR section for forests and biodiversity protection, for an amount of RON 1.2 million.

However, it still needs the approval of the District 1 local council, which has blocked some of the mayor’s projects in the past.

“We have been working on this project for several months: we have registered all the areas, the lands are under our administration and have no legal issues, we have obtained all necessary permits, there were hundreds of hours of bureaucracy, just for a handful of councilors to block it,” mayor Clotilde Armand said.

(Photo source: Andreea Dobrescu | Dreamstime.com)