Workers of weaponry plants in western Romania on strike

17 February 2022
The employees of the Fabrica de Arme (Weaponry Factory) and the Mechanical Plant (Uzina Mecanica) in Cugir, Romania, went on strike for the fourth day on February 16, complaining about their low wages, Economedia.ro reported.

The two weaponry production units in western Romania are branches of the national company Romarm.

The Government’s representatives proposed a 6.5% pay rise measured in terms of the overall payroll of the companies, admitting that the wages at the two plants are extremely low (some RON 1,800 or EUR 360 in net terms) but explaining that this is what the authorities can afford at this moment.

The employees have been demanding an increase in salaries by at least 30% since the protest began in Cugir on February 11.

Both companies where the workers are on strike posted losses in 2020.

The Weaponry Factory, employing 932, had a turnover of RON 44.14 mln (from RON 64.25 mln in 2019) and recorded a loss of RON 7.45 mln (from a profit in 2019).

The Mechanical Plant, employing 1,058, reported RON 71.9 mln revenues and RON 7.8 mln losses in 2020. 

(Photo: Chase4concept / Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

