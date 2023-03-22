CTPark Bucharest South becomes regional hub for Sun Wave Pharma deliveries in Romania, Bulgaria

Food supplements manufacturer Sun Wave Pharma leased 2,800 sqm in CTPark Bucharest South, CTP’s industrial park in the Popești - Leordeni area, south of the capital. The warehouse thus becomes a regional hub for the company, with products being delivered from here to both Romania and neighbouring Bulgaria.

The company, which had a turnover of more than RON 400 million in 2022, has already started making deliveries from the new regional hub.

CTPark Bucharest South currently has an area of about 85,000 sqm and is set to reach about 150,000 sqm in the next two years.

“After a spectacular growth in turnover in recent years and the assumed regional development, it was natural for us to increase capacity and modernize the warehouse from a technological point of view. In CTP we found a partner who could offer us multiple options for relocation, and we chose the space taking into account the facilities, location and convenient delivery time,” said Gabriel Baculescu, Supply Chain Director, Sun Wave Pharma.

Real estate consultancy Colliers advised the lease transaction.

Sun Wave Pharma has over 13% of the Romanian dietary supplements market, with supplements such as Fluend, Urisan GR, Stressclean and Biosun in its portfolio.

Apart from CTPark Bucharest South, CTP owns five other industrial parks around the capital, including in the western area (CTPark Bucharest West and CTPark Bucharest on the A1 motorway) and in the northern area (CTPark Chitila, CTPark Mogoșoaia, and CTPark Bucharest North).

Across Romania, CTP owns a total area of over 2.3 million sqm of class A warehouses in 15 cities: Arad, Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Deva, Oradea, Pitesti, Sibiu, Timisoara, Turda, Targu Mures, Caransebes, Ineu, and Salonta.

(Photo source: CTP)