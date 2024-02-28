CTP reportedly in talks with Globalworth for EUR 275 mln logistics/industrial portfolio in Romania

Real estate developer CTP, which already owns over EUR 1.6 billion of logistics/industrial properties in Romania, is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Globalworth's portfolio in the country, comprising properties valued at around EUR 275 million in the same market segment, Profit.ro reported.

The deal might become the largest ever for Romania’s logistics/industrial segment.

Globalworth previously negotiated with South Africa’s Fortress for the sale of the portfolio.

The 10 Globalworth warehouses in Romania have a cumulative area of ​​391,200 square meters, an occupancy rate of over 90%, and generate an annual rent of EUR 20.2 million.

The logistics parks are located in Chitila, Ștefăneştii de Jos, Constanța, Arad, Oradea, Târgu Mureș, Pitesti and Timișoara. The projects in Chitila, Constanța, and Târgu Mureș are carried out in partnership with the Romanian developer Global Vision.

(Photo source: Pavel Losevsky/Dreamstime.com)