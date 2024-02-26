Nunner Logistics expands in Romania with 5,000 sqm lease in VLParks Bucharest West

Nunner Logistics, an international provider of logistics services headquartered in The Netherlands, has recently signed a 5,000 sqm lease at VLParks Bucharest West, part of the Villar International Group.

Following the integration of Lackner & Schwarz Romania in 2015 and the acquisition of GTI Logistics in 2017, Nunner has significantly expanded its client base and supply chain solutions. The company currently boasts logistic centers in key Romanian cities such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Bacău.

“We at Nunner Logistics are very happy to announce our latest expansion with a 5,000 sqm space in the new, modern, and innovative VLParks Bucharest West,” said Erwin Cootjans, CEO of Nunner Logistics, adding that the new space will enable the company to broaden its service range and enhance its client base.

VLParks Bucharest West represents the latest addition to the Villar International Group’s portfolio of logistics hubs in Romania. The park's first unit covers 10,000 sqm, while the entire project will reach a total leasable area of 80,000 sqm.

Matan Tisser, CEO of Villar International Group, said: “Our growth in Romania continues with the expansion of VLParks Bucharest South in Popești-Leordeni, soon to reach a total of 30,000 sqm of state-of-the-art logistics space.”

Founded in 1955 in South Styria, Austria, Nunner Logistics is now headquartered in The Netherlands. The company has expanded significantly over the years, operating facilities across Europe, including Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, and The Netherlands.

(Photo source: the company)