Moldova expels former Romanian MP for "actions against state"

Former Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) lawmaker Cristian Rizea was declared undesirable in Moldova and expelled by the authorities in Chisinau for allegedly "preparing and carrying out actions aimed at changing the constitutional regime through violence, undermining the sovereignty, independence and integrity of the state", reads a document of the Moldovan Interior Ministry quoted by Noi.md. No further details were revealed.

Rizea, who was refused Moldovan citizenship, fled Romania in 2018 when he was given a 46-month jail sentence for influence peddling and money laundering. He has not been, however, extradited to Romania until he "posed problems for the state security," as explained by the Moldovan authorities.

The 56-month sentence is mentioned by the Moldovan Interior Ministry only after other allegations of non-criminal nature.

Moldova's justice has recently judged the appeal in the case against Ilan Shor – involved in the USD 1 bln bank frauds that surfaced in 2015 but also the driving force of the street protests against the pro-EU authorities. Shor's deputy, Marina Tauber, attempted to flee the country on April 28. Tauber was heading to Israel, where Ilan Shor reportedly resides since he left the country in 2018.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Florin Albei)