Justice

Moldova expels former Romanian MP for "actions against state"

02 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) lawmaker Cristian Rizea was declared undesirable in Moldova and expelled by the authorities in Chisinau for allegedly "preparing and carrying out actions aimed at changing the constitutional regime through violence, undermining the sovereignty, independence and integrity of the state", reads a document of the Moldovan Interior Ministry quoted by Noi.md. No further details were revealed.

Rizea, who was refused Moldovan citizenship, fled Romania in 2018 when he was given a 46-month jail sentence for influence peddling and money laundering. He has not been, however, extradited to Romania until he "posed problems for the state security," as explained by the Moldovan authorities.

The 56-month sentence is mentioned by the Moldovan Interior Ministry only after other allegations of non-criminal nature.

Moldova's justice has recently judged the appeal in the case against Ilan Shor – involved in the USD 1 bln bank frauds that surfaced in 2015 but also the driving force of the street protests against the pro-EU authorities. Shor's deputy, Marina Tauber, attempted to flee the country on April 28. Tauber was heading to Israel, where Ilan Shor reportedly resides since he left the country in 2018.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Florin Albei)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Moldova expels former Romanian MP for "actions against state"

02 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) lawmaker Cristian Rizea was declared undesirable in Moldova and expelled by the authorities in Chisinau for allegedly "preparing and carrying out actions aimed at changing the constitutional regime through violence, undermining the sovereignty, independence and integrity of the state", reads a document of the Moldovan Interior Ministry quoted by Noi.md. No further details were revealed.

Rizea, who was refused Moldovan citizenship, fled Romania in 2018 when he was given a 46-month jail sentence for influence peddling and money laundering. He has not been, however, extradited to Romania until he "posed problems for the state security," as explained by the Moldovan authorities.

The 56-month sentence is mentioned by the Moldovan Interior Ministry only after other allegations of non-criminal nature.

Moldova's justice has recently judged the appeal in the case against Ilan Shor – involved in the USD 1 bln bank frauds that surfaced in 2015 but also the driving force of the street protests against the pro-EU authorities. Shor's deputy, Marina Tauber, attempted to flee the country on April 28. Tauber was heading to Israel, where Ilan Shor reportedly resides since he left the country in 2018.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Liviu Florin Albei)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world